‘I shot him’: Court orders 84-year-old to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
Screenshot of a GoFundMe site started to raise money for Ralph Yarl's medical bills and other expenses. - GoFundMe screenshot/TNS/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Lester will stand trial in the shooting of Ralph Yarl in a Kansas City Northland neighborhood earlier this year, a judge ruled Thursday. Clay County Judge Louis Angles found during a preliminary hearing that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to establish probable cause that Lester had committed a crime. Angles set Lester’s arraignment for 9 a.m. on Sept. 20. The 84-year-old Lester is the white Kansas City homeowner who was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Yarl, who is Black, on April 13. During the hearing, prosecu...