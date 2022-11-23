Officials dispel conspiracy theories about Idaho murders in the latest update on the case

The Moscow, Idaho police did a briefing Wednesday before Thanksgiving about the slaying of the 4 University of Idaho students to dispel myths about the murders that have been spreading online.

KREM News reported after the briefing that Police Captain Roger Lanier said that the investigators have been going through their suspect list and ruling out suspects. They've worked on ruling out the two roommates that also lived in the home and were seen on camera at a food truck the night of the incident.

That has been circulating on social media sites with people making unverified claims about their involvement.

Another conspiracy was that Kaylee Goncalves had a stalker but “have not been able to verify or identify a stalker,” police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. What they did say on Wednesday was that they believe the murders were targeted, but wouldn't reveal why.

“You’re going to have to trust on that at this point because we are not going to release why we think that,” Lanier said.

A different conspiracy theory is that a skinned dog was found in the area weeks prior, but police said that it was not related to the case. There was a dog at the scene but it was unharmed.

The family is saying that the conspiracies, which they described as "noise," are "really harming" to them. “And it’s taking the police down trails that are not real and taking them away from the ones that are.”

The police revealed the tic-tock they have sussed out from the investigation, noting that Kaylee and Maddie were being driven home by a third party at approximately 1:45 a.m. on the early morning of Nov. 13. That same evening, Ethan and Xana were at a Sigma Chi house party and returned home about 1:45 a.m.

The two surviving roommates arrived home around 1 a.m. and didn't wake again until later that day.

"Police have identified two areas of interest: West of Highway 95 and South of Taylor Avenue to Palouse River Drive," the report said. They seized the contents of three dumpsters in the area but weren't able to find a murder weapon or anything else that was important.

They've ruled out involvement from the person at the food truck, the person that drove the young women home or the person who made the 911 call.

The first of four services was held on Monday for Ethan Chapin.

