GOP lawmakers start moral panic over schools teaching 'To Kill a Mockingbird' -- and get owned by local news anchor

A group of Republican lawmakers in Idaho this week warned of the dangers of critical race theory being taught in schools -- and they claimed Harper Lee's classic novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" was part of a sinister plan to indoctrinate children.

Local news station KTVB reports that Republican Idaho state Rep. Heather Scott this week warned of critical race theory "creeping" though Idaho's public schools curriculum, and she illustrated this with a troubling story from a concerned substitute teacher about the messages children were learning from "To Kill a Mockingbird."

"'To Kill a Mockingbird'... the message is made clear: White people are bad, Black people are innocent victims, and the students were encouraged to believe that there was an endless era of Black victimization," she complained. "That's being taught down here."

Scott also complained that students in high schools were being taught books by "non-white" authors who discuss "third-world experiences."

However, KTVB anchor Brian Holmes methodically tore apart Scott's complaints about non-white authors in light of her opposition to critical race theory.

"I thought the point of distancing ourselves from critical race theory was that we aren't supposed to see color," he said.

