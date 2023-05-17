If he were president, Hawley says, he’d be tempted to raise debt ceiling without Congress
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

As Republicans and Democrats appear at an impasse on raising the debt ceiling, President Joe Biden last week suggested he was open to another option: paying the country’s bills without the help of Congress. Biden has dismissed some of the other last ditch suggestions that have been thrown around — like minting a trillion-dollar coin — but his staff is looking into whether his administration has the constitutional authority to ignore the debt ceiling and keep paying the country’s bills to avoid an unprecedented default. “I have been considering the 14th Amendment,” Biden said. “And a man I have...