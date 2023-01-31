Kevin McCarthy may not have votes to block Ilhan Omar from committee
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) attends at a news conference with fellow House Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy may not have the votes needed to boot Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) from her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

McCarthy's effort, designed to appease members of the far right-wing Freedom Caucus in the GOP, has already been presented as though it's effectively a done deal. But he may have to backtrack, Truthout reported.

With a Florida Republican currently on medical leave, all it would take is three opposing Republican votes to block McCarthy. It now seems likely he'll see that opposition.

Three House Republicans have verbally rejected McCarthy's plan to remove Omar: Ken Buck (Colorado), Nancy Mace (South Carolina) and Victoria Spartz (Indiana).

Earlier in the month McCarthy used his power as Speaker of the House to remove California Democrats Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee. To remove Omar from her standing Foreign Affairs Committee, McCarthy needs the majority vote from the entire House of Representatives.

