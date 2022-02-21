‘Illegal and unconstitutional’: GOP scheme to decertify the election slammed by Wisconsin AG
Screengrab.

Wisconsin state Rep. Timothy Ramthun was harshly criticized on Monday for his "illegal and unconstitutional" efforts to decertify the state's 2020 presidential election.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) was interviewed by CNN's John Berman about the decertification effort pushed by Ramthun as he seeks the GOP nomination for governor.

"Is that even possible?" Berman asked of decertifying the election.

"It's not possible," Kaul replied. "It's illegal and unconstitutional."

"And what it is, is the end of this more than a year now of the 'big lie.' We have seen some Republicans in Wisconsin cynically try to use that to their advantage to conduct this Gableman investigation," he explained. "And what had been simmering is now boiling over and some people are demanding the election be decertified."

The Gableman investigation is being led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and was authorized by Republicans in the state legislature. The investigation has not presented any evidence of fraud, but has threatened to jail local elected officals.

"It's really concerning for the health of our democracy," Kaul said.

