Former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign is pushing back against reports that detailed special counsel Jack Smith's evidence showing the former president “committed criminal violations.”

According to Mediaite, the campaign's concerns stem from a report written by ABC News' Katherine Faulders, Alexander Mallin and Lucien Bruggeman. The writers shared details about U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell's sealed filing noting that Smith's legal team “made a 'prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations.'”

"Sources added that Howell also ordered Corcoran to hand over a number of records tied to what Howell described as Trump’s alleged 'criminal scheme,' echoing prosecutors," the report reads. "Those records include handwritten notes, invoices, and transcriptions of personal audio recordings."

It adds, "In reaching the so-called prima facie standard to pierce Corcoran’s privilege, Howell agreed prosecutors made a sufficient showing that on its face would appear to show Trump committed crimes. The judge made it clear that prosecutors would still need to meet a higher standard of evidence in order to seek charges against Trump, and more still to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."

Shortly after the report was released, Trump's campaign released a statement on Tuesday, March 21.

"Shame on Fake News ABC for broadcasting ILLEGALLY LEAKED false allegations from a Never Trump, now former chief judge, against the Trump legal team. This disinformation is on par with their breathless Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine and 'no-collusion' Mueller speculation, all of which were totally disproven," the statement read.

The campaign team went on to share details about the alleged leak.

"These leaks are happening because there is no factual or legal basis or substance to any case against President Trump. The deranged Democrats and their comrades in the mainstream media are corrupting the legal process and weaponizing the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion, because they are clearly losing the political battle," the statement read.

It adds, “The real story here, that Fake News ABC SHOULD be reporting on, is that prosecutors only attack lawyers when they have no case whatsoever. 'President Trump is the only leader fighting for the Constitution in order to protect the American people from being abused by a crooked system.'"