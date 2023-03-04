Illinois judge strikes down state's ban on high-powered guns
CHICAGO — A downstate judge on Friday struck down the ban on high-powered firearms and high-capacity ammunition magazines that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law earlier this year, a ruling theIllinois attorney general’s office immediately appealed to the state Supreme Court.

The scope of the ruling was a subject of dispute, with the attorney for the state lawmaker who was the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit arguing that it applies statewide and Pritzker’s office contending it does not.

