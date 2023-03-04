Illinois judge strikes down state's ban on high-powered guns

Among Trump issues Bragg is investigating is alleged "hush money" payments to adult film star Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. Trump's former "fixer" Michael Cohen has testified that he followed orders from his boss to pay Daniels $130,000 to not talk to reporters about her relationship with Trump. Cohen claims he was later reimbursed by Trump.

Cohen, who served time in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of violating campaign finance law, including making the Daniels payments, is reportedly cooperating with Bragg's investigation. Trump has never faced charges for the payments. He could face possible charges linked to allegedly falsifying business records and secret payments to manipulate information that could have affected his election.

Daniels tends to take Trump's vicious attacks in stride. She responded in January after he erupted over the issue on Truth Social, mocking his poor grammar and claiming that he had inadvertently confirmed their affair. He failed to flatly deny the relationship in his post, only complaining that the "Stormy nonsense ... is VERY OLD & happened a long time ago."

Daniels responded on Twitter: “Thanks for just admitting that I was telling the truth about EVERYTHING. Guess I’ll take my ‘horse face’ back to bed now, Mr former ‘president.'"

Trump insisted in his post Friday that "there is no crime and charges have NEVER been brought on such a case before." He added: "In the meantime, Hunter & Joe Biden skate." He did not detail what kind of charges Joe Biden and son may be "skating" on.

Trump usually lashes out when there's new information that he could be at increasing risk of an indictment. His former White House aide Kellyanne Conway earlier this week met with investigators in Bragg's office.

Legal observers have noted that Conway's questioning can't be good news for her old boss.

"Make no mistake: Charges against Trump are coming from the Manhattan DA for 2016 election wrongdoing to complement those from the Atlanta DA for 2020 election wrongdoing," attorney and senior fellow at the Brookings Insstitute Norm Eisen tweeted on Wednesday. "And soon!"