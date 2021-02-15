In Germany, cities and towns weigh how to handle racist place names
In Germany, towns weigh how to handle racist place names - German villages with names that are now considered offensive are facing more questions about whether they should change them. - Jonas Güttler/dpa

The name of a small village in Germany is causing increasing concern. Some say it's time to rename the area. The seemingly idyllic village, verdant valley and nearby gushing river all carry the racially offensive name Neger (N-word in German). Calls grew especially louder after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man by a white police officer in the United States in 2020, bringing a new impetus to the Black Lives Matter movement. The conversation taking place about the village is part of a larger reckoning worldwide as people consider the racist nature of the names of certain places an...