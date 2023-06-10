In Havana meeting, Colombia agrees to cease-fire with the largest remaining guerrilla group
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The Colombian government and the National Liberation Army guerrilla group, known by its initials in Spanish as ELN, have agreed to a bilateral cease-fire, representatives said Friday from Havana at the closing ceremony of the third round of peace talks, in what has been described as the most concrete step taken so far in the slow-going process. The parties — headed by Colombian President Gustavo Petro and top ELN Commander Eliécer Herlinto Chamorro Acosta, also known as Antonio García — also agreed to meet again in Venezuela in August to initiate the next phase of the talks, which aim to put a...