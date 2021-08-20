In Iowa, Marjorie Taylor Greene tests her national appeal

Marjorie Taylor Greene visits the butter cow sculpture during a visit to the Iowa State Fair on August 19, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. - Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS
DES MOINES, Iowa. — She rattled off pullups at the Iowa State Fair, trailed by a pack of reporters and onlookers. She dodged questions about her political future. And she railed against government restrictions at a town hall, promising the crowd of hundreds a return trip was on the books. In short, Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's debut political trip to Iowa was much like the visits of other national Republican figures. Only Greene is trying to build her nationwide profile as a first-term lawmaker whose far-right views and past beliefs in the QAnon conspiracy theory has made her a p...