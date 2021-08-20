In Iowa, Marjorie Taylor Greene tests her national appeal

Members of the group were previously charged for a gun-running scheme to create a "modern day SS."

"The defendants have also been charged, in previous indictments, with conspiring to manufacture, transport, and sell hard to obtain firearms and firearm parts in a manner that would hide these purchases from the federal government," prosecutors explained. "The previous indictments allege that Collins and Kryscuk were members of and made multiple posts on the 'Iron March' forum, a gathering point for young neo-Nazis to organize and recruit for extremist organizations, until the forum was closed in late 2017. Collins and Kryscuk met through the forum and expanded their group using an encrypted messaging application as an alternate means of communication outside of the forum. Collins and Kryscuk recruited additional members, including Duncan, Hermanson, and Maurino, and conducted training, including a live-fire training in the desert near Boise."

Prosecutors recovered video evidence showing members of the group giving the "Heil Hitler" sign under a Nazi symbol.

The investigation is being conducted by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Boise Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and federal prosecutors in North Carolina, Idaho, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.