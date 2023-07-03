In NATO’s new north, fresh chances to contain Moscow

By Anne Kauranen and Johan Ahlander TORNIO, Finland/KARLSKRONA, Sweden (Reuters) - High above a railway bridge spanning a foaming river just outside the Arctic Circle, Finnish construction workers hammer away at a project that will smooth the connections from NATO's Atlantic coastline in Norway to its new border with Russia. "We will be removing some 1,200 of these one by one," says site manager Mika Hakkarainen, holding up a rivet. Until February 2022, the 37-million euro ($41 million) electrification of this short stretch of rail – the only rail link between Sweden and Finland – simply promi...
Beirut motorists pull up to a drive-through counter -- not for fast-food, but to exchange empty bottles and cardboard for cash, a novelty in a country long plagued by garbage crises.
Festering landfills often overflow in crisis-hit Lebanon, waste is burnt illegally at informal dump sites and rubbish floats off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea.
State-run recycling has largely fallen by the wayside in a nation that has been grappling with a three-year-long economic collapse.
"The government used to be in charge of this sector and now it is bankrupt," said Pierre Baaklini, 32, founder of Lebanon Waste Management.
Around a year ago he started the first "Drive Throw" recycling station and opened a second in February in Burj Hammoud, a Beirut suburb known for its proximity to a landfill.
With more than 80 percent of Lebanon's population living in poverty, the poorest eke out a meagre living picking through dumpsters for anything they can sell for recycling or scrap.
Baaklini said his customers are generally environmentally conscious and among the minority "with sufficient income".
People drive up to the station in their cars, register their details and place bags and boxes of loosely sorted recyclables on the counter. Workers accept everything from cardboard to plastic, glass, metal, e-waste, batteries and even used cooking oil.
A sign lists the prices -- a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cardboard is worth 2,000 Lebanese pounds (around two cents), while aluminum cans are worth 50,000 pounds a kilogram.
Rony Nashef, 38, handed over bulging bags of plastic, in a country where many rely on bottled water for drinking.
Recycling "is definitely a much better solution to Lebanon's trash problem", he said.
Incompetence and corruption caused a spectacular waste crisis in Lebanon in 2015, when rivers of garbage filled the streets and ran into the sea, leading to protests by thousands and harming the country's image.
No viable long-term solution has since been found, and the destruction of two sorting plants in a catastrophic August 2020 explosion at Beirut port worsened the problem.
- 'For the community' -
Behind the scenes at Drive Throw, the recyclables are sorted carefully, while the plastic is later shredded and cleaned.
The two facilities have taken in a total of 450 tonnes of recyclables, founder Baaklini said, adding that the materials are sold to both local and international clients.
"What we are doing here is also about education" and awareness-raising, he said, as school students sometimes visit the facility to learn about recycling.
Environmental engineer Ziad Abichaker said recycling had always been neglected by authorities.
Only "about 10 percent" of Lebanon's daily waste load of 5,000 tonnes is recycled, said Abichaker, who heads Cedar Environmental, a group that specializes in "zero waste" technologies.
Authorities were studying a national waste management plan but there has been no progress due to institutional deadlock, he said.
A caretaker government with limited powers has been at the helm for more than a year.
Abichaker said "90 percent of the sorting plants built over the years" with money from international donations had stopped working, pointing to "faulty designs" and "corruption".
In Burj Hammoud, Renata Rahme, 47, said the first time she rolled up to the Drive Throw recycling station, she didn't know she was supposed to separate the materials.
"Now I'm trying to do more sorting," said Rahme, a film producer who brought in a crate with lights and other small electrical appliances.
"The point is not the monetary return as much as participating in the initiative," she said. "We're trying to do something better for the community, for the country, for society."
More than 100,000 take part in Colombia's largest-ever Pride parade
July 03, 2023
More than 100,000 people were on the streets in Colombia's capital Bogota on Sunday to take part in the largest-ever LGBTQ Pride parade in the country's history, the city's mayor said.
Claudia Lopez, Bogota's first lesbian mayor, addressed crowds waving rainbow flags and performing dances in the central Simon Bolivar Park.
"Here we will continue, every day and hour marching with pride for what we are, because we have the same duties and we claim for the same rights. Not one more, not one less," she said.
Lopez later wrote on Twitter: "Forty years ago in the first Pride March there were 30 people, today we are +100,000! The biggest march in history!"
Pride parades also took place in cities including Medellin, Cali, and Barranquilla.
"I have been attending the march for 11 years, and it has been a long time since I saw a march with so many people," Camila, a businesswoman, told AFP.
"People's perceptions are changing and that means a lot."
The LGBTQ community is a frequent target of violence in Colombia, with at least 39 LGBTQ people killed in 2022, according to authorities.
Colombia's ombudsman's office reported in March that of 394 cases of "violence by prejudice" investigated last year, 238 were against transgender people, 61 against lesbian women, 123 against gay men and 21 against bisexual people.
Human rights activist Danilo Huertas, who took part in the Bogota parade, said it was "in memory of all the people who have been victims of conflict" for their sexual orientation, "but also a day to celebrate because... we have made progress."
One ruling hidden inside one of the Supreme Court’s horrendous decisions last week hasn’t got nearly the attention it deserves: the court’s radical expansion of who has standing to bring cases before the court.
When I argued cases before the Supreme Court in the 1970s, a challenger had to show they’d suffered a specific injury that could be remedied by relief from a federal court. If they failed to establish such standing, the high court would dismiss the case without considering the merits of their claim.
The necessity to establish standing to bring a case before the Supreme Court has been an important guardrail preventing the court from getting into matters the Constitution has reserved for the other branches of government.
But on Friday, in Biden v. Nebraska — striking down President Biden’s student loan program — the majority decided that Missouri had standing to challenge the program. Why? Because a quasi-independent state agency — the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA) — might suffer financial losses from the loan program. As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority:
“The … plan harms MOHELA in the performance of its public function and so directly harms the State that created and controls MOHELA. Missouri thus has suffered an injury in fact sufficient to give it standing to challenge the Secretary’s plan.”
Directly harms the state? Hello?
As Justice Elena Kagan wrote in her dissent, “In adjudicating Missouri’s claim, the majority reaches out to decide a matter it has no business deciding” — with a ruling that “blows through a constitutional guardrail intended to keep courts acting like courts.”
From now on, a state can challenge any action of the federal government merely by setting up a quasi-independent agency indirectly affected by it.
Bad enough that the court’s majority is now making up its own laws — disregarding the Supreme Court’s own precedents it disagrees with, deciding Congress hasn’t authorized certain actions it disagrees with, and finding certain practices it disagrees with to be unconstitutional.
Bad enough that three of the justices now in the majority were appointed by a man who lost the popular vote, who was impeached twice, and who promoted an insurrection against the United States. And two others were appointed by a man who also lost the popular vote and led the nation into war in Iraq under false pretenses.
Now that the court has obliterated the guardrail on what it can consider, there are no limits to what this least democratic branch of government — and its extremist majority — might do.
Which is why it’s so important to reform the court — in ways I’ve suggested here.
