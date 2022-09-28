'Incel' extremist arrested on hate crime charges after series of chemical attacks on women: report

On Tuesday, KTLA reported that a California man has been arrested on hate crime charges, after a series of attacks in which he allegedly tear-gassed women while making derogatory comments.

"Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, was taken into custody recently on an a warrant in San Mateo County and has been charged with four felony counts of assault with great bodily injury, four felony counts of illegal use of tear gas, four felony enhancements for the personal use of a deadly weapon, and eight felony hate crime enhancements," reported Cindy Von Quednow. "He also faces five misdemeanor counts of violation of civil rights, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office."

"In one case last November, Costa Mesa police discovered two victims were at a local bar and had been separated. A 29-year-old woman later saw a 24-year-old man on the ground and stopped to help him when a man confronted her," said the report. "The suspect, later identified as Young, began 'verbally harassing' the woman, using 'explicit language, saying he wanted to see her genitals, and asked to have sexual relations with her,' police said. The man who was on the ground saw Young harassing the woman and ran to help her. But as the man approached, Young allegedly used a chemical agent to spray the man and the woman, police said."

"Investigators learned Young has a history of targeting or stalking women outside of clubs, bars and in fitness centers. He allegedly approached and followed women while using explicit language and said he wanted to have sex with them while recording the encounters," said the report. "Two victims had previously come forward and described their encounters with Young, during which they said they were pepper sprayed by the defendant."

According to the report, Young has described himself as an "incel", or "involuntary celibate" — an extremist movement of men who believe they are being oppressed by women who aren't interested in sexual activity with them. Self-described incels have been linked to a number of terrorist attacks, most famously the 2014 Isla Vista shooting.

Far-right groups have also exploited incel culture as a way to radicalize young men into a number of other hate ideologies.