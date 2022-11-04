Former Trump attorney: 'Ignore' partisan games and indict Trump

On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former President Donald Trump's one-time personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen forcefully urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to bite the bullet and prosecute the former president.

This came in the middle of a discussion about reports the Justice Department is considering the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Trump — and after fellow guest Andrew Weissman, who assisted the previous special counsel, Robert Mueller, in his investigation of Trump's ties to Russia, said he believes the DOJ is ultimately unlikely to move forward on that avenue.

"You know better than anybody what special counsels endure from every perspective when Donald Trump is added to the soup, if you will," anchor Nicolle Wallace told Cohen. "But, you know, Robert Mueller was one. John Durham was the other. In his own way, Trump undermined both of them. Durham was seen as corrupt, and Donald Trump pardoned many of the individuals prosecuted by the Mueller team. What do you make of this?"

"While I agree with some of the things that Andrew said, most of it I don't," said Cohen, who himself served time in prison for tax fraud for facilitating Trump's hush payment to Stormy Daniels. "I don't care if people criticize at this point. Our democracy is on the line, plain and simple. What are we worrying about whether or not — the same people who are Trump supporters will complain no matter what unless he is completely exonerated for crimes that we all know that he committed. They're going to continue to complain. So let's just ignore it and let's hold him accountable for actual crimes that he committed."

This, Cohen argued, was an issue that also hobbled Mueller and Weissman's team. "There were so many shadow investigations, fake investigations, including like what they did to me. They knew that I had never been to Prague, but did Mr. Weissman, did Mueller, did anybody stop that from transferring a file down to the Southern District of New York to prosecute? What they did is they gave Trump the opportunity to play the victim, and that's the problem. We don't need Donald to play the victim. We don't need to make up crimes and allegations. We know exactly what he's done wrong."

"And if, in fact, that they're concerned about oh, it's coming too close to midterms, it could be impartial or it could be perceived that way, it could affect the 2024 election, let's put this all aside. Go for the low-hanging fruit," Cohen added. "I say it all the time. Go for the low-hanging fruit. Tax evasion. We have him."

