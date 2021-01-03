Ignoring Trump's illegal behavior would be 'inexcusable dereliction of duty': Constitutional law professor

President Donald Trump's attempt to extort the Georgia secretary of state on Saturday while being taped. It is remarkably similar to the phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where he demanded the new president find "dirt" on former Vice President Joe Biden's son in a blackmailed scheme.

That scandal ended with Trump being impeached for bribery, but Republicans in the Senate refused to hold the president accountable. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) even went so far as to claim that Trump "learned his lesson."

Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, former acting-Solicitor General Neal Katyal said that what Trump did was likely a "criminal offense" captured on tape. If the Justice Department won't investigate it now, they should in Jan. 20, he said.

It's a comment that Harvard Constitutional Law professor Laurence Tribe agreed can't be ignored.

"Absolutely right. No choice. Failure to open a criminal investigation of this "perfect" call would be an inexcusable dereliction of duty," he tweeted, agreeing with Katyal.

See the video below:









Ignoring Trump's illegal behavior would be 'inexcusable dereliction of duty' www.youtube.com



