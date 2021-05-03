Google tracking data results in arrest of National Guard member for Capitol insurrection

Federal authorities have arrested a member of the National Guard for his role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
"A La Crosse Co. man who is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol when it was breached on January 6 was tracked down after Google handed over records showing a mobile device linked to him showed he was inside the building that day," WMTV reported Monday. "The suspect, identified as Abram Markofski, is one of two men recently charged by federal prosecutors in connection with the assault on the Capitol building while electoral votes were being counted. A Dane Co. resident, Brandon Nelson, was also arrested in the incident. Both men were due to appear in a U.S. District courtroom in Madison on Monday."
"According to the criminal complaint detailing the arrest of both Markofski and Nelson, federal agents served Google with a search warrant and were able to determine a mobile device they connected to Markofski had been at the Capitol on the day of the breach," the network reported. "Google's records showed the device had been 'in areas that are at least partially within the U.S. Capitol Building between approximately 2:15 p.m. and 3:41 p.m.' and in portions of the Capitol Grounds that were restricted that day, according to the complaint."
Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Markofski is a member of the Army National Guard.
