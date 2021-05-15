Anti-vax InfoWars staffer pleads not guilty to insurrection charges: report
DOJ.

InfoWars video editor Sam Montoya pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges stemming from the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A family member submitted a tip to the FBI that Montoya had been inside the capitol.

The FBI located a 44-minute video Montoya had reportedly posted titled, "Patriots Storm Congress Raw Footage Includes Execution of Ashli Babbitt."

At one point, he turned the camera on himself and said, "It feels good to be in the Capitol baby!"

NBC Washington correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports Montoya pleaded not guilty.




DOJ statement of facts against Samuel Christopher Montoya.Screengrab.