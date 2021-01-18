Defense official fears 'inside attack' from service members assigned to protect the inauguration: report

The FBI is vetting all 25,000 National Guard troops after a Defense Department insider confessed that they are fearful of an attack coming from inside the military members assigned to protect the inauguration.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that it has been a massive undertaking in wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sent law enforcement to looking for hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters who broke into the Capitol searching for Democrats.

"Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press on Sunday that officials are conscious of the potential threat, and he warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks as the inauguration approaches," the report said. "So far, however, he and other leaders say they have seen no evidence of any threats, and officials said the vetting hadn't flagged any issues."

"We're continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation," McCarthy said in an interview after he and other military leaders went through an exhaustive, three-hour security drill in preparation for Wednesday's inauguration. He said Guard members are also getting training on how to identify potential insider threats.



Thus far, only a few active-duty National Guard members and veterans have been arrested for the assault on the Capitol.

"The major security concern is an attack by armed groups of individuals, as well as planted explosives and other devices. McCarthy said intelligence reports suggest that groups are organizing armed rallies leading up to Inauguration Day, and possibly after that," the report said. "The bulk of the Guard members will be armed. And McCarthy said units are going through repeated drills to practice when and how to use force and how to work quickly with law enforcement partners. Law enforcement officers would make any arrests."

While background checks on American soldiers is unsettling, not having them would likely be more disconcerting.

Jan. 10, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a veteran Army Ranger, called for a briefing with McCarthy after the insurrection and asked specifically about military members involved.

"Crow asked McCarthy that military members involved in the riot -- some military veterans have already been identified as participants -- receive fast-tracked investigation and courts-martial. He also made an unusual request: that the Army's Criminal Investigation Command review National Guard troops who are deployed for the inauguration "to ensure that deployed members are not sympathetic to domestic terrorists," said Military.com.

Read the full story at NBC Washington.