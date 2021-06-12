Miami Spanish radio spreading 'psychological cancer' as it promotes Capitol riot conspiracy theories: report

According to the Miami New Times, experts are sounding the alarm as some Spanish-language radio stations in South Florida have pushed right-wing conspiracy theories in Hispanic communities that are being likened to "psychological cancer" — including denials of Trump supporters' involvement in the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

"According to [a] report, the four 'most egregious' offenders spreading disinformation include three shows on the Univision-owned Radio Mambí (710 AM): Noticias with Nelson Rubio and Rodrigo Durán, En mi Opinión with Lourdes D' Kendall, and Ninoska en Mambí with Ninoska Pérez Castellón," reported Alan Halaly. "The fourth is a show on Actualidad Radio (1040 AM) called Cada Tarde with Carines Moncada and Agustín Acosta."

"Hosts and guests on those programs made a number of false and harmful claims the week following the insurrection: that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, that socialism and communism would replace democracy under the Biden administration, that 'Chinese communists' were responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar committed immigration fraud and married her brother," continued the report.

One of the most harmful falsehoods spread by the programs, however, was that Trump and his supporters weren't involved in the Capitol riot. D'Kendall, for instance, said, "I refuse to accept that any of the individuals we saw there are genuinely people who support Donald Trump," on En mi Opinión and instead linked the riots to antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Florida was one of the very few states where former President Donald Trump won by more in 2020 than 2016, due in part to increased support from Caribbean and South American communities in the Miami area.