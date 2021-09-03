‘Biggest mistake’: Indicted Trump supporter regrets ‘following the crowd’ on Jan. 6

An Illinois man charged for his role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol told investigators he regretted his choices.

Marcos Gleffe, 38, of Elk Grove Village outside Chicago was charged with misdemeanors for unlawfully entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the Chicago Tribune reported Thursday.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Gleffe inside the building with a "Trump 2020 Make America Great Again" flag.

"After a tipster identified Gleffe as a participant in the unrest, agents interviewed him on May 3, and he admitted 'following the crowd' past several barriers and entering the building through a rear entrance, according to the complaint," the newspaper reported. "At the conclusion of the interview, Gleffe stated he made 'the biggest mistake going through the door' and that he 'would not do it again if I could go back,' the complaint stated."

Gleffe was the 14th Illinoisan to be charged; former tech CEO Bradley Rukstales pleaded guilty on Tuesday.