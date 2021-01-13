Congresswoman witnessed insurrectionists doing a 'reconnaissance tour' before the attack on the Capitol
Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department.

The day before the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) said that she witnessed some of the insurrectionists doing what she thinks was a "reconnaissance" tour of the building, Politico reported.

Republicans who participated in the "Stop the Steal" rally with President Donald Trump have denied knowing anything about the violence that was to come. But at least three elected GOP officials were named by one person as giving them inside intelligence on the Capitol during the siege.

Now it's being revealed that Sherrill saw some of these insurrectionists with elected members.

"I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him — those members of Congress who had groups coming through the capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 for reconnaissance for the next day — those members of Congress who incited the violent crowd, those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy, I'm going see that they're held accountable," Sherrill said in a 13-minute video she posted to Facebook on Tuesday night.

See the video below: