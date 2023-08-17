International Chess Federation bans trans players from women’s events: ‘No right to participate’

The International Chess Federation has updated its policy on transgender players, effectively banning trans competitors from participating in official women's tournaments. - Melissa Raimondi/Dreamstime/TNS
The International Chess Federation, or FIDE, has updated its policy on transgender players, effectively banning trans competitors from participating in official women’s tournaments. The world governing body for chess said its member federations have received an increasing number of recognition requests from players who identify as transgender. In a meeting held earlier this month, FIDE’s council discussed regulations affecting transgender chess players. On Monday, the council announced its updated policy, which states that trans women have “no right to participate in official FIDE events for w...