Rift emerges in pro-democracy group over leader's support for phony Trump electors: report

A pro-democracy group that promotes free and fair elections around the world is facing internal strife over one of its leaders endorsing election fraud conspiracy theories that fueled the Jan. 6 insurrection, Politico reports.

Ken Blackwell, a longtime Ohio Republican who serves as a co-chair on The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), was identified in the Jan. 6 select committee hearing for backing former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

Blackwell signed a letter recommending that swing states discard their election results and promoted former Trump lawyer John Eastman’s “fake elector” scheme. Blackwell did however condemn the Jan. 6 insurrection itself.

IFES is a non-profit funded by Western governments including the U.S. and private donors.

Blackwell’s support for the plan to overturn a free and fair election has created a rift within the organization that promotes such elections, the report said.

“It’s damaging to the organization to have someone who is the spokesperson for free and fair elections around the world be someone who tried to overturn the election in the United States,” a source involved in the discussions told Politico’s NatSec Daily.

“It undermines the message of that mission. … It’s pretty straightforward.”

William Eacho, who serves as IFES’s lead board chair, said in an emailed statement to Politico that the group values a diversity of ideas.

“The International Foundation for Electoral Systems’ directors come from across the political and policy spectrum,” Eacho said.

“This diversity is a source of the board’s strength—the variety of perspectives and experiences at the table helps us give IFES the best guidance we can. We do have a strong tradition: when directors enter the board room, we leave politics at the door, and focus on helping IFES fulfill its mission.”

Other pro-democracy groups have had similar experiences, according to the report, noting Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who sits on the National Endowment for Democracy’s board, has publicly expressed support for election denialism in 2020, putting her at odds with the group.

A board member who was not aware of Blackwell’s views expressed dismay.

“Oh my God,” the IFES board member told Politico.

“I think the most important thing is transparency and if we have someone on the board with problems, it’s difficult for us.”