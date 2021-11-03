Investigation over Erdogan's death speculation launched in Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Not Pictured) at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi. Investigations have been launched into 30 people in Turkey over speculation about the alleged death of Erdogan. -/Kremlin/dpa

Investigations have been launched into 30 people in Turkey over speculation about the alleged death of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The suspects had used the hashtag #olmus ("deceased") on Twitter in reference to the president, the police authority in Ankara said on Wednesday.

Legal action was taken due to the alleged sharing of content with the aim of "disinformation" and "manipulation." The president had been insulted, his honor violated and his reputation damaged, a statement alleged.

Erdogan received ambassadors from several countries on Wednesday and also appeared before the press at short notice. He did not comment on the Twitter messages, however.

There are repeatedly speculations over Erdogan's state of health. In July, a video of the president nodding off during a speech had fueled the rumors.

Videos showing Erdogan walking clumsily are also often shared on social media.