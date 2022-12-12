'Betrayer of Christ': Iowa Republicans flip out over GOP senator's vote in favor of same-sex marriage protections
Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa speaking at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Six Iowa Republican county parties are censuring GOP Sen. Joni Ernst over her “yes” vote on the Respect for Marriage Act, Iowa Starting Line reports.

“[H]omosexuality clearly violates the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God, the source of our rights,” the Des Moines County Republicans wrote in their censures. “[T]he same sex ‘marriage’ is a ‘slippery slope’ that will undoubtedly lead to the recognition of polygamous and incestuous unions…”

“The Des Moines County Republican Party will attempt to recruit a primary challenger against Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks … who supports the principles in this resolution,” the county party declared.

IN OTHER NEWS: Michigan Supreme Court slams 'final nail in legal coffin' of Trump ally's last-ditch 'voter fraud' lawsuit

Wright, Guthrie, Ida, Mahaska, Pocahontas, Van Buren and Des Moines counties have all submitted letters condemning Ernst's vote, saying that the vote conflicts with the GOP's platforms, but as the Starting Line points out, social media posts from these GOP parties reveal a deep intolerance of LGBTQ people.

Woodbury County Republicans shared a post from Cary Gordon, an Evangelical pastor from Sioux City, who called Ernst “an enemy of true liberty” and “betrayer of Christ” who “denies the authority of higher law (Biblical law) over human sexuality."

The Respect for Marriage Act codifies same-sex and interracial marriage into federal law and was passed the Senate 61-36 on Nov. 29. It passed the House 258-169 on Dec. 8.