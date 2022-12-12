Michigan Supreme Court slams 'final nail in legal coffin' of Trump ally's last-ditch 'voter fraud' lawsuit
Matthew DePerno (Official photo)

Trump ally Matthew DePerno, fresh off losing his race to become Michigan's next attorney general, has suffered yet another defeat in his apparently never-ending efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Detroit Metro Times reports that the Michigan State Supreme Court this week "put the final nail in the legal coffin" of DePerno's lawsuit in Antrim County, where former President Donald Trump easily won by more than 20 percentage points in 2020.

"The suit claimed election fraud based on Antrim County election results that briefly showed Biden winning in the predominantly Republican county," explains the Detroit Metro Times. "The mistake, which was due to human error, was quickly corrected and had no bearing on the election. However, it was quickly seized upon by Trump and his allies in an effort to spread baseless conspiracy theories and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election."

Despite the fact that the results of the 2020 election were certified a full two years ago, DePerno insisted on taking this lawsuit all the way up to the State Supreme Court, which rejected it late last week.

Democratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who defeated DePerno in last month's elections, said the court's decision should be the last the state will have to hear from DePerno about the 2020 election.

“Not a single member of the Court believed the claims made by the plaintiff or his counsel were worthy of consideration," said Nessel. "Let this be the nail in the coffin for the specious claims made during the course of this case.”

