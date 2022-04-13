WATCH: Iowa Senate campaign may hinge on GOP attempts to invalidate antique store owner's signature

The re-election hopes of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) may hinge on Republican efforts to keep a former Democratic congresswoman from the 2022 ballot.

"A West Branch man said he’s frustrated with political partisanship after a district court judge rules his signature invalid on former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer’s (D) nomination petition for U.S. Senate," KCRG reported Tuesday. "Louis Picek, who is a veteran and owns an antique shop in West Branch, is one of three signatures a Republican lawsuit argued shouldn’t count because those signatures are missing or using an incorrect date. District Court Judge Scott Beattie agreed and invalidated those three signatures, which was enough to disqualify Finkenauer from the primary ballot."

The network spoke with Picek as the Iowa Supreme Court prepares to hear the case on Wednesday.

“I just think it’s gotten to the part where parties will do anything to get what they want and that’s what I oppose,” Picek said.

Grassley was a prominent figure in Iowa politics long before he was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980.

In 1958, Grassley was first elected to the Iowa legislature, where he served until he was elected to Congress in the 1974 cycle.

"Senate Candidates are required to get at least 100 signatures in 19 counties. Finkenauer’s campaign had 100 signatures in Allamakee County and 101 signatures in Cedar County," the network explained. "If the Iowa Supreme Court doesn’t add Finkenauer back onto the primary ballot, the only Democrats on the primary ballot will be Admiral Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst."

