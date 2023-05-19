Iran executes 3 men accused of deadly violence during anti-government protests despite international outrage
AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Iran has executed three men accused of deadly violence during massive anti-government protests that engulfed the country last year. Saeed Yaqoubi, 37, Saleh Mirhashemi, 36, and Majid Kazemi, 30, were accused of killing three people last November in Isfahan, about 210 miles south of Tehran. They were executed Friday morning, Mizan News Agency reported. The execution took place at Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan, despite intense pressure and condemnation from human rights organizations in Iran and abroad, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Human rights groups claim Iranian authoriti...