Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

By Parisa Hafezi DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that no one had the right to level accusations against Tehran over Friday's attack on Salman Rushdie, and only he and his supporters were worthy of reproach and condemnation for denigrating the world's Muslims. The novelist, who has lived under a death threat for decades since enraging clerical authorities in Iran through his writing, is recovering after being repeatedly stabbed at a public appearance in New York state. In Iran's first official reaction to Friday's attack, ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said freedom...