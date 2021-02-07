Iran's Khamenei: US must lift sanctions for Tehran to return to nuclear commitments

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the United States should lift all sanctions if Washington wants Tehran to reverse its nuclear steps. "Iran has fulfilled all its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, not the United States and the three European countries ... If they want Iran to return to its commitments, the United States must lift all sanctions first," Khamenei wrote on Twitter. "After verifying whether all sanctions have been lifted, then we will return to full compliance," he wrote. U.S. President Joe Biden, who took office last month, h...
'A mess': Georgia politicians prepare for brutal 2022 battles
February 07, 2021
ATLANTA — Georgia's election season is hardly a month in the rearview mirror, but already the battle lines are being drawn for a full slate of statewide elections and another bruising fight for the U.S. Senate. Gov. Brian Kemp is preparing for a reelection campaign with his head on a swivel. His allies are so worried about a rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams that they've created a group to thwart her likely 2022 bid, even as he readies for a challenge from someone in the GOP's far-right wing infuriated he didn't seek to overturn Donald Trump's defeat in the presidential race. The two Repu...
Liz Cheney promises 'many, many criminal investigations' into Trump's 'assault' on the US Capitol
February 07, 2021
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday said that she expects "many, many criminal investigation" into former President Donald Trump's role in inciting a violent insurrection on Dec. 6.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump, if she would also vote to convict the former president of insurrection if she were a U.S. senator.
<p> "I would listen to the evidence," Cheney said. "The Senate trial is snapshot. There's a massive criminal investigation underway. There will be a massive criminal investigation of everything that happened on Jan. 6 and in the days before." </p><p> "People will want to know exactly what the president was doing," she continued. "They will want to know, for example, if the tweet he sent out calling Vice President Pence a coward while the attack was underway, whether that tweet, for example, was a premeditated effort to provoke violence. There are a lot of questions that have to be answered and there will be many, many criminal investigations looking at every aspect of this and everyone who was involved." </p><p> She added: "We've never seen that kind of assault by a president of the United States on another branch of government and that can never happen again." </p><p> Over the weekend, members of Wyoming's Republican Party <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/liz-cheney-wyoming-gop-censure-impeachment-vote/" target="_blank">voted to censure Cheney</a> for her vote to impeach Trump. </p><p> Watch the video below from Fox News. </p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/e4IO4GkN03c" width="560"></iframe>
Trump's favorite news outlet OAN is struggling in the post-Trump era -- here's why
February 07, 2021
In a Politico deep dive into a day of watching hyper-conservative One America News (OAN), reporter Tina Ngyuen wrote that the network is struggling to fill time with Donald Trump off the stage and staying out of the public eye while awaiting his impeachment trial in the Senate next week.
The network, which was just slapped with having pay to $250,000 in attorney's fees stemming from a defamation lawsuit that was dismissed last year against MSNBC, has been elevated by the ex-president as his network of choice after his falling out with Fox News but now, as the report notes, won't even grace them with an interview to help boost their viewership.
As the report states, "Since the election, conservative networks have been locked in a three-way wrestling match for who gets the MAGA television audience. Fox News has been deemed traitorous by Trump's fans for reporting that Joe Biden fairly won the presidential election, and is seeing its worst ratings in decades. Newsmax initially ate into Fox's pro-Trump audience post-election, but more recently the network has alienated many of its fans for the same reason."
However, without the ex-president making public appearances and rallying his base -- and with his social media accounts shuttered -- the network has little in the way of red meat to throw to his avid supporters who depend on them for MAGA-influenced news.
"Without Trump providing feedback or free advertising in real time, OAN was a strange, empty temple to MAGA culture, with its acolytes and prophets filling in the gaps of his silence with their fantasies—often illogical, frequently venomous and largely a collection of memes—of what they thought their leader would want them to say," Nguyen wrote before reporting, "And they missed him. Boy, did they miss him. 'Pass our best wishes on to President Trump if you could, please,' primetime host Dan Ball said to Trump adviser Jason Miller at one point. 'And I'll throw it out there, we're requesting that interview. We keep asking. We're gonna ask again.' Miller gamely laughed."
The report also notes that the network is mostly filling time sniping at President Joe Biden's administration, but the longing for Trump is still strong with the Nguyen reporting that, during primetime, "The host of the 6 p.m. block had the night off, so OAN instead re-broadcast a documentary they had aired on Inauguration Day, entitled 'Trump: the Legacy of a Patriot.' For the next 45 minutes, a man in a star-spangled tie presented a stream of bullet points detailing Trump's accomplishments."
You can read more here.
