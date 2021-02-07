Iran's Khamenei: US must lift sanctions for Tehran to return to nuclear commitments

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the United States should lift all sanctions if Washington wants Tehran to reverse its nuclear steps. "Iran has fulfilled all its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, not the United States and the three European countries ... If they want Iran to return to its commitments, the United States must lift all sanctions first," Khamenei wrote on Twitter. "After verifying whether all sanctions have been lifted, then we will return to full compliance," he wrote. U.S. President Joe Biden, who took office last month, h...