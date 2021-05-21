Florida man freaks out over 'white fragility' mask order: 'Courage -- not color -- makes this nation great!'
Florida man screams at Palm Beach County school board meeting (Photo: Screen capture)

A Florida man flipped out at a Palm Beach County School Board meeting after the district issued a mandatory mask policy. He called the mask order "the mascot for white fragility," Newsweek reported. He did not clarify how masks were a race issue.

"The school board recently adopted an equity statement. Why? Your only job is education, not indoctrination," he also said, as the audience cheered.

"Attention board members: Our nation is a republic, we are the people!" he, said pounding the podium and wagging his finger. "We have a voice! Our votes are our weapons and we will use them in 2022 and beyond! We in the military, our blood, our sweat, is the equity. It is courage, character, not color, not gender, that makes this nation great. Working Americans are united, we are not divided. Stop trying to incite division among us."

The opposition to masks has also led to protests outside of the school district offices.

"I have not believed in the masks from the beginning," said one woman, WPTV reported. "I retired from health care last year. I was there 40 years, and I know that the masks don't work, and I'm concerned for the children."

See the video below: