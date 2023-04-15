We must invest in the IRS. It’s the only way to ensure all Americans pay the taxes they owe
The Internal Revenue Service headquarters building in Washington, DC. - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/TNS

Imagine investing $80 over a decade and getting a $180 return. Pretty good deal, right?

Now multiply those figures by a billion dollars and you get an idea of how much American citizens will benefit from additional federal funds being allocated to the Internal Revenue Service.

The agency responsible for collecting federal taxes earlier this month revealed how it plans to spend new money from the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping bill that Democrats pushed through in 2022.

