Conservative outlines the 'sign' of whether the Republican Party is 'salvageable'

Conservative political analyst Bill Kristol explained that there is a way of being able to tell whether the Republican Party is "salvageable." It doesn't seem promising, however

Taking to Twitter New Year's Day, Kristol explained that there is still time for Republicans to make good on their Oath of Office to "preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States against enemies both foreign and domestic." It's just unknown if it will happen.

"For those hoping the Republican Party is salvageable: A good sign would be if GOP leadership in both chambers voted against the coup, or purged from leadership those who supported it, and denied committee chair or ranking positions to the anti-republican government Republicans," said Kristol.

Purging anyone from the party seems like a heavy lift for the GOP, which has allowed accused rapists in their party, those under indictment for insider trading, and a slew of other corrupt leaders to carry their banner.

A larger question, however, is whether those elected officials can be censured or whether they'll be held accountable for ethics violations or a violation of their oath of office.

"The fourth federal law, 18 U.S.C. 1918 provides penalties for violation of oath office described in 5 U.S.C. 7311 which include: (1) removal from office and; (2) confinement or a fine," the law states. "The definition of 'advocate' is further specified in Executive Order 10450 which for the purposes of enforcement supplements 5 U.S.C."