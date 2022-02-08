Roger Stone is scoring big paychecks before announcing his endorsement of GOP candidates

Former President Donald Trump's ally Roger Stone has figured out a new way to score cash while he's engaged in a lawsuit over tax evasion, the DailyBeast reported Monday evening.

The money-making venture involves Stone dolling out endorsements for long-shot, far-right candidates and raking in the dough.

After being pardoned by Trump, Stone hasn't done much political consulting, but Federal Election Commission filings reveal that Stone scored $105,000 in 2021 and $85,000 in the past four months.

"In December, Stone added another name to his client list, signing on as the official campaign manager for a right-wing talk show host in New Jersey," the report explained. It's the timing that the Beast called "curious."

Stone and his wife operate Drake Ventures, which is part of a Justice Department suit alleging they used the company to avoid paying taxes.

Oklahoma Republican Jackson Lahmeyer is one of the Republicans working with Stone. He's running against Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), who was delivering a speech when officials were being told to evacuate the Capitol. At the time he was opposing the certification of the election, but after the attack, he pulled back.



"The Lahmeyer campaign has so far paid Drake Ventures $60,000, split evenly in three monthly installments, beginning on Oct. 4," said the report. "Seven weeks later, Stone endorsed the right-wing pastor, without disclosing the $40,000 he had already received from the campaign. The Lahmeyer website currently touts Stone’s endorsement, but does not disclose the fact that the campaign has paid his consulting firm tens of thousands of dollars."

Stone claimed that he isn't the kind of guy who simply hands over his endorsement. He only supports Lahmeyer because of his "courage and integrity."



Lahmeyer appeared with retired Gen. Michael Flynn and Stone on a QAnon-friendly tour.

Before Lahmeyer, Stone endorsed Florida's Martin Hyde, who hired Stone at the cost of $10,000 monthly. The first payment from the Hyde campaign came the day before the Stone endorsement. It was also $15,000, not $10,000. Flynn endorsed Stone the same day.

The piece cited an Axios report from last week that revealed many candidates forking over large fees to those who later endorse them. Arizona Republican Jim Lamon, for example, handed CPAC chief Matt Schlapp $20,000 in consulting fees from his Senate campaign. Weeks later, Schlapp gave his public endorsement. he then collected another $20,000.

Read the full report from the Daily Beast.