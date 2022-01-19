Is the allure of cryptocurrency fading?

FILE PHOTO: A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low recently and its movement has closely mirrored financial markets in its decline. Bitcoin bulls often describe it as an asset that is uncorrelated to traditional financial markets, CNBC reported, however experts have noticed growing parallels in the price movements of bitcoin and stocks. It also comes as Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer wrote a lengthy Twitter essay about cryptocurrency preying on the most vulnerable. "These days even the most modest critique of cryptocurrency will draw smears from the powerful figures in control of the industry," he wrote...