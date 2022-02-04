ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, U.S. says

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Nandita Bose AMMAN/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leader of Islamic State died when he blew himself and family members up during a U.S. military raid in Syria, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the jihadist group's efforts to reorganize as a guerrilla force after losing large swathes of territory. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, had led Islamic State since the death in 2019 of its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was also killed when he detonated explosives during a raid by U.S. commandos. As U.S. forces closed in on Quraishi in northwestern Sy...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Like this article ? Text `Support` to 50123 to donate.
‘Racketeering acts’: Former prosecutor urges DOJ to investigate Trump under law ‘designed for mob bosses’
February 03, 2022
The Department of Justice should launch an investigation into whether former president Donald Trump violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, according to former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman.
Appearing on MSNBC, Goldman reacted to the latest bombshell report detailing efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The Washington Post reported Thursday on a memo that called for Trump "to invoke the extraordinary powers of the National Security Agency and Defense Department to sift through raw electronic communications in an attempt to show that foreign powers had intervened in the 2020 election to help Joe Biden win."
Asked what the DOJ should do about the memo, Goldman said, "They should be including it with all of the other evidence that is now streaming out in the media and in the public about Donald Trump's conspiracy with a number of different people to try to overturn the election."
"This was even more wide-ranging than we could have ever imagined," Goldman said. "I'd be looking at a wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn the election, to defraud the United States. I'd also be looking at a potential racketeering indictment."
"As a former organized crime prosecutor, the RICO statute is really designed for someone — in this case like Donald Trump — who is orchestrating a wide-ranging enterprise engaged in multiple criminal acts — racketeering acts — designed to further the criminal objective of the enterprises," Goldman said. "And if you are charged with that, you do not have to be the one who's actually executing the plan. You just have to knowingly involve yourself in an enterprise that is trying to execute the plan."
"And it is designed for mob bosses for a reason, because they kept themselves insulated from the actual criminal behavior on the streets, and this is exactly the type of statute that has been applied well beyond mafia cases, and seems quite fitting for the evidence we're starting to see come out about the effort to overturn the election."
Watch below.
MSNBC 02 03 2022 22 11 33 www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Conservative Michelle Malkin banned from Airbnb: report
February 03, 2022
According to The Daily Beast, far-right writer Michelle Malkin has been banned from using Airbnb after she attended a white nationalist conference in Nashville, Tennessee last November.
"'Consistent with our policies, if we become aware of users who are members of or are actively affiliated with hate groups, we remove them from Airbnb,' company spokesperson Ben Breit told The Daily Beast on Wednesday. The site also banned Malkin’s husband, she wrote, since her trips were often booked from his account," reported Zachary Petrizzo. "'The new twist in my case is Airbnb going after my HUSBAND for simply being married to me. Are my kids next? How about other #AmericaFirst families?' Malkin ... fumed Wednesday afternoon on Twitter."
The conference in question was hosted by American Renaissance, an organization classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Malkin did not use Airbnb on that specific trip.
Malkin, once a common guest on more mainstream conservative media, has allied herself with extremist causes in recent years. She has defended Japanese internment in the Second World War and the racial profiling of Muslims in the post 9/11 counterterrorism fight. Her ties to Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes ultimately led to her being fired by conservative group Young America's Foundation.
CONTINUE READING Show less
'If anyone is a RINO, it’s Donald Trump!' RNC members turn on former president as 'rift emerges' at meeting
February 03, 2022
Some members of the Republican National Committee are speaking out against former president Donald Trump at the group's winter meetings in Salt Lake City.
NBC News reported Thursday night that a rift was emerging at the meeting between Trump's interests and the party's.
"Republican candidates need to make voters' concerns a central focus, as opposed to Trump’s day-to-day attacks, RNC members suggested this week," according to the network. "Few will put it quite so bluntly; they are loath to antagonize Trump and possibly drive off his hard-core followers. Yet in interviews, party officials showed little appetite for organizing the GOP around Trump’s grievances."
William Palatucci, an RNC member from New Jersey, said Trump "needs to figure out a way to be constructive and not destructive: Help the party raise money; stay out of primaries unless there’s a really good reason."
"Picking fights with really good candidates is not a good idea!" Palatucci said.
Palatucci and others also criticized a resolution censuring Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as "a waste of time," according to the Washington Post.
“Why are we being dragged into a primary in Wyoming?” Palatucci said.
Other members reportedly were "upset" about Trump's statement earlier this week suggesting that former vice president Mike Pence should be investigated for his role on Jan. 6. According to NBC News, those members "said they resented that kind of treatment of a stalwart conservative."
One member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid backlash from Trump loyalists, said the former president's latest attack on Pence "diminishes him further."
"It is beyond what we would call midwestern common courtesy," the member said. "None of us understand it. Pence is a conservative Republican. If anyone is a RINO [Republican in Name Only], it’s Donald Trump. Think about it."
Other RNC members criticized Trump's continued obsession with false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
"The voters, for the most part, are aspirational and want to see candidates who are going to talk about tomorrow, not yesterday," one state party chairman who requested anonymity told NBC News. "I think the more you try to look backwards, the less likely you’re going to succeed in this business going forward."
According to the Washington Post, "several members said their colleagues were uninterested in reckoning with Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack, and his false rhetoric that the election was stolen."
“They (Trump supporters) want to put their head in the sand,” one committee member said.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}