ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, U.S. says

Asked what the DOJ should do about the memo, Goldman said, "They should be including it with all of the other evidence that is now streaming out in the media and in the public about Donald Trump's conspiracy with a number of different people to try to overturn the election."

"This was even more wide-ranging than we could have ever imagined," Goldman said. "I'd be looking at a wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn the election, to defraud the United States. I'd also be looking at a potential racketeering indictment."

"As a former organized crime prosecutor, the RICO statute is really designed for someone — in this case like Donald Trump — who is orchestrating a wide-ranging enterprise engaged in multiple criminal acts — racketeering acts — designed to further the criminal objective of the enterprises," Goldman said. "And if you are charged with that, you do not have to be the one who's actually executing the plan. You just have to knowingly involve yourself in an enterprise that is trying to execute the plan."

"And it is designed for mob bosses for a reason, because they kept themselves insulated from the actual criminal behavior on the streets, and this is exactly the type of statute that has been applied well beyond mafia cases, and seems quite fitting for the evidence we're starting to see come out about the effort to overturn the election."

