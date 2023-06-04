Israel accuses U.N. nuclear watchdog of 'capitulating' to Iran

By Dan Williams JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the International Atomic Energy Agency on Sunday of ineffectually policing Iran's nuclear activities and suggested the U.N. watchdog risked becoming politicised and irrelevant. The unusual criticism followed an IAEA report last week that Iran had provided a satisfactory answer on one case of suspect uranium particles and re-installed some monitoring equipment originally put in place under a now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal. With Iran having enriched enough uranium to 60% fissile purity for two nuclear bombs, i...