Israel accuses U.N. nuclear watchdog of 'capitulating' to Iran

By Dan Williams JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the International Atomic Energy Agency on Sunday of ineffectually policing Iran's nuclear activities and suggested the U.N. watchdog risked becoming politicised and irrelevant. The unusual criticism followed an IAEA report last week that Iran had provided a satisfactory answer on one case of suspect uranium particles and re-installed some monitoring equipment originally put in place under a now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal. With Iran having enriched enough uranium to 60% fissile purity for two nuclear bombs, i...
Trump's national security adviser thinks Kim Jong Un's 'love letters' to Trump were fake
June 04, 2023
Donald Trump's former national security advisor, John Bolton, told CNN that watching the former president over the years, it became evident that he was in over his head when it came to international affairs, particularly with dictators like Kim Jong Un.
He began by discussing the Chinese plans for flying close to a U.S. jet and a ship sailing close to a U.S. Navy destroyer. According to Bolton, it's China trying to intimidate the United States and the Taiwanese government.
"These incidents, as you reported, indicated both on the sea and in the air, are part of a larger Chinese project," said Bolton. "I think they're trying to warn the United States about keeping its commitments to Taiwan supplying it with weapons and the like. We saw a similar speech by the Chinese defense minister at the Shangri-La conference."
He called for a "strategic response" that would show the U.S.'s might. The U.S. military currently invests ten times more resources than China.
CNN's Jim Acosta asked about North Korea, saying he assumed Bolton saw Trump's recent praise of dictator Kim Jong Un after the country was accepted onto the board of the World Health Organization.
"Well, your guess is as good as mine," Bolton said about why Trump might be giving a nod to Kim. "I have tweeted about this and said this is one more piece of evidence why Donald Trump is not fit to be president. This is no joking matter. Kim Jong Un is a cruel dictator. His people are among the most impoverished in the world and building missiles to hit the United States and intimidate his regional neighbors. This is not something you pal around with. It just shows Trump has no real understanding of the depth of the threat that Kim Jong Un poses, and it is why four more years of Trump in control of foreign policy would be extraordinarily dangerous for the United States."
Acosta remembered the summer in Singapore, where Trump was never able to secure a nuclear treaty, despite being the first president to set foot in North Korea. He asked Bolton about the strange friendship between the two men.
"Well, we saw warning signs in Trump's reaction to these letters that Kim sent him before the Singapore summit and then after," recalled Bolton. "And now there is no doubt in my mind, these letters were written by some community party hack in the prop of the North Korea Workers Party, but they were filled with phrases like 'your excellency,' and he thought there were love letters. I shook my head. I don't think he understands what he's up against when he faces the hard men of contemporary international affairs. Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping — he just doesn't know what room he's in."
Trump's own voice on the documents tape will be 'devastating' in a courtroom: legal analyst
June 04, 2023
Legal analyst Danny Cevallos walked through the possible charges that Donald Trump could face after a recording of him surfaced last week.
The discussion began with Julia Ainsley of the NBC News Investigative Unit saying, "An indictment, at this point, would set them up well to be able to end a trial before the 2024 election, at least give that 60 to 90-day buffer. You also hear about that the Justice Department takes into account, what they don't want to be interfering in an election. They could see this timeline as being very conducive to trying to wrap up this business before the election."
The questions before the grand jury are whether Trump wrongfully retained classified documents and did he later obstruct the government in trying to get them back.
"Question number one, and to some degree, question or two, really depends on what federal criminal statute you're looking at," explained Cevallos. And there are some that don't even really require classification or non-classification. It isn't a fundamental issue as to whether there is a crime. One of these is the Espionage Act."
He explained that Ainsley's article discussed the specifics of whether or not a document is classified and the level of potential harm it could cause. Those things determine whether it would fall under the Espionage Act.
"So, those two questions that you ask are the key ones," said Cevallos. "Were they wrongfully detained, and afterward, when there is notice that, hey, these are not yours. You must return them, was there obstruction? So, really, you have a couple of different statutes involved. But [there are] two really different fundamental questions: the first one could be explained away by mistake. It could be excusable. The problem with the second one —"
Host Yasmin Vossoughian cut him off to say that Donald Trump has said over and over that he took them because "they are mine."
"How much of that is gonna come back to bite him? Secondly, when you look at the Washington Post reporting, 'dress rehearsals,' documents removed, the day before the FBI agent showed up at Mar-a-Lago," she said, later noting it says, "obstruction" to her.
"Right, you have a number of good arguments there," Cevallos said. "The defense is, if you look at Trump's defenses, they have holes in them as well. First, he signaled at least this whole, I can classify anything defense. It isn't very powerful. When he says, he can do it by thinking about it."
Vossoughian said it doesn't pass the smell test.
Cevallos cited James Comey, who called the tapes a horrible development for Trump, "I once said, Lordy I hope there are tapes."
"I can tell you, he is right, they're devastating," Cevallos continued. "The problem is exactly that. You may have tapes that are made by someone who is a lying liar. It doesn't matter. If they recorded it, it doesn't matter if they're criminal, doesn't matter if they have credibility issues. If they authenticated it, they get on the stand and say, 'I recorded this,' that is so-and-so's voice, and the jury can hear the voice. In this case, we really need to authenticate Donald Trump's voice. Who doesn't know that voice? He's not an unknown quantity. You press play, and it doesn't matter who your witness is, and how unreliable they are. It is the tape, it is the person's own voice that will bury them. It happens all the time. Increasingly so now that prosecutors and FBI have sworn smaller recording devices. White color cases are routinely made with tapes, and I can't tell you how powerful they are and how devastating they are as a defense attorney."
He also said he doesn't like to predict a timeline for indictments but said: "It could be right around the corner."
Rudy Giuliani bizarrely connects alleged Joe Biden scandals to gay 'deviancy'
June 04, 2023
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Sunday compared President Joe Biden's alleged scandals to what he claimed was "deviancy" of LGBTQ+ people.
During Sunday's Uncovering the Truth on WABC, Giuliani noted that Republicans planned to meet with the FBI over documents they believe will show evidence of corruption.
"But to sit by and watch a guy get elected president who's been a thirty-year bribe taker," Giuliani said.
"Well, it's that defining deviancy down," co-host Maria Ryan agreed. "Once you do that and you start getting used to certain things."
"It's almost like gays, right?" she added. "At one time in this population, it was really frowned upon. It was misunderstood whatever, and now it's accepted, and they have equal rights. So you just get used to certain things."
Ryan said she had probably not used the "best example" by comparing gay people to Biden.
"No, no, I think it's not the best example, but it is a good example in this sense," Giuliani remarked. "You take anything to an extreme, and you can get into the area of deviancy. Look, heterosexuals can be deviants. Nothing wrong with gay, nothing wrong with lesbian except if it morphs into pedophilia."
Ryan interrupted to suggest same-sex attraction was unnatural.
"It does go against nature, though, I do have to say that," she opined. "Our bodies are meant to procreate. That's what our bodies were meant to do, a man and a woman."
