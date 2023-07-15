Israel's Netanyahu in hospital, likely suffering from dehydration

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to hospital on Saturday with dizziness from apparent dehydration but was in good condition, his office said, and there were no indications of a potential handover of power.

By Saturday evening, Energy Minister Israel Katz, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, told Israel's Channel 13 TV: "He's coming back to work. This event is behind us."

He did not say when the prime minister would resume work.