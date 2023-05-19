Israel's 'Flag March' in Jerusalem rattles Palestinians

By Rami Amichay JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Israeli nationalists marched through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's walled Old City under heavy security on Thursday in an annual event that drew condemnation from Palestinians. The parade is the main celebration on Jerusalem Day, when Israel marks its capture of Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war. The event has become a show of force for Jewish nationalists and, for Palestinians, a blatant provocation meant to undermine their ties to the city. Despite fears the event could spark a renewed violence following days of cross-border f...