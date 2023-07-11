Israel's Knesset gives first nod to contested Supreme Court bill

By Maayan Lubell JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's parliament has given initial approval to a bill that limits some Supreme Court power, part of a rebooted judicial overhaul by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that has set off a deep political crisis. The drive to change the justice system by Netanyahu's ruling coalition of nationalist and religious parties has sparked unprecedented protests, stirred concern for Israel's democratic health among its Western allies and bruised the economy. Commanding 64 of the Knesset's 120 seats, Netanyahu's coalition on Monday won the first of three required vote...
'An extremist power grab': Republicans' new 'Big Lie Bill' terrifies voting rights groups
July 11, 2023
Voting rights advocates across the United States on Monday responded with alarm to Republicans introducing what its backers called "the most conservative election integrity bill to be seriously considered" in the U.S. House of Representatives in decades.
Dubbed the "Big Lie Bill" by critics, the American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act is spearheaded by Committee on House Administration Chair Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) and includes nearly 50 standalone bills from the chamber's GOP members.
The Declaration for American Democracy (DFAD), a coalition of over 260 groups, said in a statement it was "deeply concerned" about the bill, warning that "the benign-sounding name of this legislation cloaks an extremist, anti-voter effort to increase the role of megadonors in our elections and encourage deliberate barriers to make it harder for eligible voters to cast their ballot."
"This bill would amplify the influence of corporations and billionaires by raising contribution limits and reducing reporting and transparency requirements, opening the floodgates to even more secret money in our elections," DFAD said. "Increasing the role of big money donors in our politics prevents Congress from taking action on the issues that matter most to Americans, such as healthcare, reproductive rights, gun safety, and the environment."
"The ACE Act would disenfranchise millions of voters by encouraging restrictive anti-voter policies that have a disproportionate impact on Black, Indigenous, young, and new American voters," the coalition continued, stressing that widespread U.S. voter fraud doesn't exist. "The bill would be a huge federal government overstep into the governance of Washington D.C., overturning laws that have been enacted to expand and strengthen democracy in the district."
The leftist think tank Dēmos tweeted that "the anti-voter ACE Act is an extremist power grab that would overturn laws that strengthen democracy in D.C. and open the floodgates to secret money. District residents deserve self-determination. The only people cheering this bill are billionaires and corporations."
Fellow coalition members—including Indivisible, NextGen America, and Public Citizen—and other critics also took aim at the GOP bill.
Steil introduced the bill during a field hearing for the committee he leads in Atlanta. During that event and in an opinion piece for the Washington Examiner, the panel chair heralded the Georgia GOP's Senate Bill 202—a sweeping measure passed in 2021 that led to a "staggering" increase in voter suppression, according to a Mother Jones analysis.
"Many of the bill's requirements would replicate Georgia's laws, which already ban outside election funding, require voter ID, and prohibit noncitizen voting," The Atlanta Journal-Constitutionreported Monday, noting that the state's Republicans enacted S.B. 202 in response to right-wing complaints about former President Donald Trump's loss in 2020.
The federal proposal comes as the twice-impeached, twice-indicted former president leads the crowded field of candidates for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination—despite arguments that Trump's "Bie Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him incited the January 6, 2021 insurrection, so under the 14th Amendment, he is barred from holding public office again.
The Republican nominee is widely expected to face President Joe Biden, who is seeking reelection. The AJC pointed out that "the bill's rollout in Georgia, a swing state that... Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020, creates a contrast between the two political parties ahead of another presidential election year."
When Democrats narrowly controlled both chambers of Congress early last year, right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) joined with then-Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.)—who has since become an Independent—to help the GOP block the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, a package designed to boost federal protections, limit dark money in politics, and restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Now, the Republicans have a divided majority in the House, while Democrats still have a slim advantage in the Senate, making it highly unlikely that any election-related legislation will make it to Biden's desk for the rest of this congressional session. Still, opponents of the ACE Act urged federal lawmakers to come out against it.
"Congress must reject these efforts to disenfranchise voters and worsen the problem of big money in politics," DFAD said. "To truly increase confidence in our elections, Congress should pass popular, common-sense reforms like those in the Freedom to Vote Act in order to reduce the influence of big money out of politics, ensure our freedom to vote, and guarantee that congressional districts are drawn to give fair representation for all."
"No matter our color, party, or ZIP code," the coalition added, "we all deserve to live in a democracy that represents, reflects, and responds to all of us."
Some Democrats in Congress are speaking out, including U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who represents Georgia's 5th District, which includes much of Atlanta.
"Extreme MAGA Republicans are at it again: this time attempting to obstruct voting rights to appease extremist election deniers," she tweeted. "S.B. 202 led to the biggest racial turnout gap in decades and they want to Copy+Paste at the federal level."
Democratic members of the Committee on House Administration declared Monday that "today's hearing is an attempt to appease election deniers."
"President Biden won the 2020 election. The election was secure. The results were accurate. It is undisputable," the panel's Democrats added. "No anti-voting, pro-corruption, #BigLieBill can change that."
Mike Pence now considered a RINO because the GOP has moved so far to the right — and that's bad news for Pence
July 11, 2023
Mike Pence ticks off all the boxes a staunch conservative would have wanted from a Republican presidential candidate in almost any other period in modern American political history.
But Jonathan V. Last writes for The Bulwark that amid a realigned political landscape, yesterday’s Reagan acolyte is today’s RINO.
Last uses chart featuring four quadrants to illustrate how the shift has drastically changed the way the public views where political figures sit.
In Last’s chart, an X axis shows where candidates fit on the traditional left-right political spectrum and a Y axis determining where they stand on the concept of liberal democracy, going from "sane, normal" at the top end to “crazy, authoritarian" on the bottom end.
In what Last describes as the pre-Trump “before times,” the X axis was the determining factor of how voters viewed candidates.
A chart of the 2008 GOP race shows that only one of seven candidates (Ron Paul) sits on the crazy, authoritarian/conservative quadrant. Four (John McCain, Mitt Romney and Mike Huckabee and Alan Keyes) are in the sane, normal/conservative quadrant, and two (Rudy Giuliani and Fred Thompson) are in the sane, normal/liberal quadrant.
In the 2024 race, three candidates (Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy) are in the crazy, authoritarian/conservative quadrant and five (Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley and Tim Scott) are in the sane, normal/conservative quadrant.
To quantify the extent of how much today’s GOP voter has moved down the Y axis toward crazy, authoritarian, Last notes that three fourths of Republican voters support candidates in the crazy, authoritarian/conservative quadrant (Trump, DeSantis and Ramaswamy).
Last writes that the “majority of Republicans found it easier to reassess their priors on the Constitution, the rule of law, and the liberal order than to change their political identity. That’s a powerful statement about human nature.”
Last adds that the new dynamic does not portend a bright political future for Pence.
“In the old days, people in the upper-left quadrant (sane, normal/liberal) of our charts were viewed as RINOs. Today, the people in the upper-right quadrant (sane, normal/conservative) are the RINOs,” Last writes.
“The anti-anti-Trumpers understand that. And they don’t want to jeopardize their place in the tribe by aligning with a guy like Mike Pence.”
Filmmaker stages his own murder to catch his subject in an FBI sting in wild 'true crime' story
July 11, 2023
A filmmaker decided to shoot a documentary about his former employer — and was so disturbed by what he learned, and so feared for his life, that he entrapped him into a fake murder-for-hire plot that ended with an FBI sting operation, reported the Los Angeles Times on Monday.
"J. Esco was working as a computer technician in Florida when Fereidoun 'Prince Fred' Khalilian hired him for a repair job in 2009. He was soon working full time for Khalilian: a job offer at three times his salary was hard to refuse, Esco said," reported Noah Goldberg. "Khalilian’s lavish lifestyle impressed Esco. His boss ran in celebrity circles — he had helped open Paris Hilton’s short-lived Orlando nightclub. He drove a Range Rover and claimed to have a Bugatti and a Lamborghini at his house, according to prosecutors in a criminal complaint. He wore expensive jewelry and had a security team of at least four bodyguards who accompanied him when he went out, often spending tens of thousands of dollars in a single night at a club, the complaint said. For a year, Esco ran IT for Khalilian’s robocall company while helping his boss launch a social media music company."
Eventually, that job came to an end when the Federal Trade Commission sued him over misrepresenting warranties and his company was shut down. But years later, Esco decided to give his filmmaking career a boost by doing a documentary about his former boss — and as he got back in touch with him, learned about a pattern of lawsuits, as well as allegations of extortion, bribery, and “threats of mutilation, death, and threats to family.”
Over time, as Esco called Khalilian to try to get quotes for the documentary, Khalilian began to make threats against him, saying, “When I’m done with you, I’m going to cut each one of your f---ing fingers off,” Khalilian said on one recorded call on March 8, according to a transcript in the complaint. “I’m going to f--- you up b----. I’m going to have your f------ head.”
Ultimately, Esco began to fear Khalilian would put out a hit on him. So he arranged a plan with Mike Sherwood, Khalilian's head of security: they would fake his death using stage props and photos taken by his girlfriend, Sherwood would tell Khalilian he had hired a group of "Mexicans" to take him out, and Khalilian would pay for the hit, implicating him in attempted murder.
"Esco then went to the FBI and told them his story. The agents were interested. But before making an arrest, they wanted Khalilian to admit he had ordered a killing, Sherwood said," the report continued. "Esco spent months living in fear. The man he believed wanted him dead was still walking free and taking international trips. What if he visited L.A.? What if they crossed paths? The FBI told him to stay off the grid, Esco said. He could not post on social media, let alone go out for a meal. Every few weeks he’d sneak to the grocery store and back. He left the country for a bit, with the FBI’s permission, he said. 'I felt horrible. I was ordering in every day. It took a toll on me. You feel like you’re a ghost,' he said."
Eventually, Sherwood met with Khalilian with a wire hidden in a Dodgers hat on his car dashboard, and got him to confess to the killings, after which the FBI arrested him. He faces 10 years in prison, and denies all the allegations against him.
Murder for hire plots can shake communities to their core; a teacher in suburban Philadelphia was recently assassinated by a hitman as she sat at a drive through, with her son in the car at the time.
