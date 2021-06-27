Israel sends aid delegation after Florida building collapse
Building Collapse in Florida - Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue firefighters inspect piles of rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, which collapsed in the early morning. - Pedro Portal/TNS via ZUMA Wire/dpa
After this week's partial collapse of a 12-storey apartment building in Surfside, Florida, Israel has sent a delegation to help with the US recovery operation.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday that the team had left the evening before.

Five victims have been identified so far at the disaster site near Miami, and more than 150 others are still missing.

The beach-front building, with about 130 housing units, partially collapsed on Thursday. Residents were surprised by the disaster while they were sleeping. Since then, a desperate search for survivors has been under way.

The Israeli delegation is led by a reserve colonel of the military rescue service. It is to assist in rescue efforts on the ground and help the Jewish community identify victims and survivors, a statement said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Israel has "no greater friend than the United States and America has no greater friend than Israel." In difficult times, he said, Israel stands by its US friends and the Jewish community in Florida.

Many of those missing after the accident in Florida belong to the Jewish community, according to Israeli sources.