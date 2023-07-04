Israel signals Jenin operation close to completion, 10 Palestinians dead

By Ali Sawafta JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) - Israel is close to completing its Jenin operation, a senior aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday after the fiercest fighting in the flashpoint West Bank town in more than two decades killed 10 Palestinians and forced thousands to flee. Launched early on Monday, the raid involving hundreds of commandos backed by drones prompted the internationally backed Palestinian administration to suspend contacts with Israel and stirred U.S. and U.N. concern for humanitarian conditions. Israel says the operation in Jenin's tenement-like refuge...