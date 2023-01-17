'It's just flabbergasting': Ex-roommate of George Santos recalls lawmaker's 'delusions of grandeur'

George Santos’ ex-roommate, Gregory Morey-Parker told Don Lemon during an interview that he remembers Santos having “delusions of grandeur” during their time living together, CNN reports.

Santos, the newly elected New York congressman, who has been urged to resign by several officials, has already lied about his education and professional résumés, his grandparents “surviving" The Holocaust, having Jewish heritage, and more.

During the interview, Morey-Parker said he was “surprised” to hear the name ‘George Santos’ because he only knew his roommate by the name ‘Anthony Devolder’.

“I don’t understand,” Morey-Parker told Lemon. “Did he go one-by-one to everybody in his district and just literally pull the wool over their eyes? It’s just flabbergasting.”

Lemon later asked the former roommate about Santos’ allegedly stealing his Burberry scarf while they were living together, and then wearing it during a recent rally. Although Morey-Parker believes Santos did steal the scarf, he assured Lemon that is actually the least of his concerns. He’s more occupied with finding out where the finances for Santos’ campaign are coming from.

While the two lived together, Morey-Parker knew Santos’ mother was a housekeeper in Manhattan, but the way he would go out and spend money just “didn’t seem feasible.” He said Santos “would go to bars with rolls of hundred dollar bills and, three days later, he would have no money.”

“He is one of the highest elected officials in the country. He is responsible for making the laws. Yes, I do miss my stone check Burberry scarf, but at the same time it’s why I feel like they’re not focusing enough on the issues at hand,” Morey-Parker said. “Where did all this money come from to finance the campaign…the whole thing is quite bewildering to me.”