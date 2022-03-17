‘It's very frightening': Russia expert tells CNN that Putin is fixated on war and ‘absolutely furious’

During a segment on CNN this Thursday, former CNN Moscow Bureau Chief Jill Daugherty discussed the recent video put out by Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he takes aim at Russians who are against his invasion of Ukraine and who sympathize with the West, saying Russia will have a "necessary cleansing of society."

"This is almost going back to Stalin," Daugherty said, adding that this isn't the first time she's seen Putin get "fixated" on a military operation, like the one he carried out in Chechnya during the late 1990s with brutal and horrific results.

In the video, Putin says that the "Russian people will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors, and will simply spit them out like an insect in their mouth onto the pavement."

Later in the segment, Daugherty speculated on what Putin's frame of mind must be as he sees more nations shift to a military stance rather than just an economic stance in their efforts to get him to back off Ukraine. According to Daugherty, Putin's response is likely "I told you so."

"He really believes that the west is out to get him," Daugherty said, later adding, "He is revealing exactly who his is."

Watch the full segment below: