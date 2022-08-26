'It was sort of this eerie thing': Bill Barr says Donald Trump sent staffers to chase him when he resigned

Ex-United States Attorney General Bill Barr revealed in a podcast interview on Friday that former President Donald Trump sent staffers to chase him down immediately following Trump's bellicose acceptance of Barr's offer to resign.

The incident occurred in December of 2020 shortly before Barr ultimately left Trump's administration over his conspiracy theory that the election was stolen, despite Barr's repeated insistence that there was no evidence to support such a conclusion.

Trump "shifted off issues of fraud and said I should have indicted [former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James] Comey and so forth and so on and I said, 'look, I know you're unhappy with me, I'm going to have to tender my resignation,'" Barr recalled on Honestly with Bari Weiss.

Trump "slammed the table and everyone jumped and he said, accepted.' So I said, 'okay,' and I left and was getting into my car right outside the White House – in my FBI [Chevrolet] Suburban – and all of a sudden people started pounding on the windows," Barr continued.

"It was late at night and raining so it was sort of this eerie thing. Everyone in the car jumped," Barr added. "And the president had sent then-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and another White House lawyer out to retrieve me and say, 'nevermind, he's not gonna fire you,' and 'would you come back in?' And I said, 'I don't think there's any use to going back in tonight. I'm gonna go home but we can talk about it in the morning.'"