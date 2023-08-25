Italian PM's sister to take high office in leading party
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks during a press conference in Rome. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Arianna Meloni, the sister of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has become the head of the political secretariat in the far-right governing party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy). Arianna Meloni will be responsible for membership administration, verification of party entries and above all the administration of the electoral lists, according to an announcement made on Thursday. Giorgia Meloni is facing a host of challenges on the domestic front such as the planned abolition of social welfare for hundreds of thousands of citizens. Her 48-year-old sister was already considered a close a...