'It’s reprehensible': Trump appointee does not even try to defend former president during CNN segment

GOP pundit David Urban did not even try to defend Donald Trump after Thursday's hearing of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Urban was a senior advisor to Trump's 2016 campaign and served on Trump's advisory committee for his unsuccessful 2020 bid. Trump also appointed Urban to the American Battle Monuments Commission and the Board of Visitors of the United States Military Academy.

Host Anderson Cooper played Urban a clip during the Thursday night episode of CNN'S Anderson Cooper 360, showing that Trump never even called Pence to check on his safety.

"David Urban, is that at all defensible, for the president not to check on the safety of the vice president and not only for him to have sent that tweet -- i think it was 2:24 p.m. -- knowing the attack is underway, knowing his vice president is in danger, a tweet which is actually then read by the mob and spurs on the mob?" Cooper asked.

"Anderson, clearly it's reprehensible," Urban replied.

"Mike Pence is an honorable man, served his country very honorably, did the right thing that day, and for the president to lash out at him not like and not only not to check on him but to stir the pot, it's reprehensible.



"It’s indefensible," he said.



