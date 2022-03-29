White House declines to assert executive privilege over testimony of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (Screen capture)

The White House on Tuesday cleared the way for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to testify before the House Jan. 6 Committee.

"The White House has decided not to assert executive privilege over the testimony of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump," White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

Both Trump and Kushner have been in talks to appear before the committee. Kushner is reportedly scheduled to appear this week.

NOW WATCH: Bob Woodward: Unlikely that 'telephone addict' Trump didn’t call anyone for 7 hours during Jan. 6 riot

Bob Woodward: Unlikely that 'telephone addict' Trump didn’t call anyone for 7 hours during Jan. 6 www.youtube.com


SmartNews