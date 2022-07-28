Jared Kushner claims in new book that John Kelly shoved Ivanka
Excerpts of Jared Kushner's new book are being revealed the month ahead of being released and one factoid reported on Wednesday is that he alleges former chief of staff Gen. John Kelly shoved Ivanka Trump, the Washington Post reported. Kelly has denied the claim.

Ms. Trump and her husband served as top senior advisers in the White House throughout the administration, where Kelly was the chief of staff for a short time.

“One day he had just marched out of a contentious meeting in the Oval Office,” Kushner wrote in the book. “Ivanka was walking down the main hallway in the West Wing when she passed him. Unaware of his heated state of mind, she said, ‘Hello, chief.’ Kelly shoved her out of the way and stormed by. She wasn’t hurt, and didn’t make a big deal about the altercation, but in his rage Kelly had shown his true character.”

Kushner then explains that Kelly went to Ivanka after and apologized, which was accepted. Kushner claims the apology was "meek," however.

“I don’t recall anything like you describe,” Kelly told the Post. “It is inconceivable that I would EVER shove a woman. Inconceivable. Never happen… Would never intentionally do something like that. Also, don’t remember ever apologizing to her for something I didn’t do. I’d remember that.”

An Oct. 2018 report in the New York Times cited former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who revealed that earlier that year he and Kelly got into "a physical altercation" that involved Secret Service agents had to break up.

