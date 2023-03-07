Ivanka Trump throws family under the bus in fraud case: 'Other individuals were responsible'

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, broke with her father's defense in a New York fraud case.

Bloomberg News correspondent Erik Larson reported that Trump had joined her father and brothers in asking for a trial delay, but she offered a very different reason.

According to Larson, Trump's lawyer has argued that the case is "not simple" because she left the Trump organization in 2017 and has a "unique" defense because she has not been accused of lying about the company's finances.

"The Complaint does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father's financial statements," Trump's attorney said in a court filing this week.

The document alleges "that other individuals were responsible for those tasks."

Earlier this week, attorneys for the former president requested a delay to push the fraud trial from Oct. 2 to deeper into the 2024 presidential campaign.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Donald Trump and his children of fraudulently manipulating real estate values for profit.

Judge Arthur Engoron previously said that the trial would be held on Oct. 2 "come hell or high water."